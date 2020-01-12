Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FARM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Farmer Bros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Farmer Bros from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Farmer Bros stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. Farmer Bros has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Farmer Bros (NASDAQ:FARM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Farmer Bros had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $138.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.14 million. Equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 2,842.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after buying an additional 303,284 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $407,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 211,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 48,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros by 767.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmer Bros

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavored and unflavored iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

