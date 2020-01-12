Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CVGI opened at $6.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $188.04 million, a PE ratio of 4.11, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.68. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.20 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 27.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 3,680.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 271,565 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 45,015 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 257,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

