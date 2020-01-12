Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.78.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $32.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of -1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.75. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.14). Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,530.43% and a negative return on equity of 55.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 555.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 75,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $1,555,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 608,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,618,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $137,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 200,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,501,192.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 795,000 shares of company stock worth $16,784,200. 35.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 84.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 963.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.