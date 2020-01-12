ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARKEMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get ARKEMA/S alerts:

ARKEMA/S stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.59. ARKEMA/S has a 52 week low of $80.75 and a 52 week high of $108.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ARKEMA/S (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter. ARKEMA/S had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 6.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARKEMA/S will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

ARKEMA/S Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, poly-ether-ketone-ketone polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ARKEMA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARKEMA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.