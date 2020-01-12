ValuEngine Downgrades ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Sell

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.23. ADMA Biologics has a twelve month low of $2.56 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $267.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,897,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 919,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

