Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAGX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jaguar Health in a research report on Monday, November 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JAGX opened at $0.76 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a 1 year low of $0.52 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.69). Jaguar Health had a negative net margin of 771.25% and a negative return on equity of 675.03%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jaguar Health will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jaguar Health stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jaguar Health as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

