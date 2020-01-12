Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunic Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis and psoriasis. The company’s product candidate consists of IMU-838, IMU-935 and IMU-856 which are in clinical stage. Immunic Inc., formerly known as Vital Therapies Inc., is based in San Diego, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IMUX. ValuEngine raised shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.51. Immunic has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). As a group, analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Immunic in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Immunic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

