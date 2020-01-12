Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE opened at $6.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $390.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. On average, analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 18.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,180,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 183,419 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 105.8% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 48,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 24,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.