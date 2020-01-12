Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th.

NYSE:ENVA opened at $22.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $23.09. Enova International has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 2.39.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Enova International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business had revenue of $329.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Enova International by 156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Enova International by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Enova International by 153.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 40,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

