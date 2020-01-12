ValuEngine Downgrades Diageo (NYSE:DEO) to Sell

Diageo (NYSE:DEO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.
Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.76 and its 200-day moving average is $165.45. Diageo has a 52-week low of $139.55 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.
