Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.

Shares of CP stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $188.11 and a twelve month high of $263.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $1.20. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $62,977,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 133.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

