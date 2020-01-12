Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $378.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $246.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.29.
Shares of CP stock opened at $258.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.32. Canadian Pacific Railway has a twelve month low of $188.11 and a twelve month high of $263.73. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $62,977,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 34.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 133.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
