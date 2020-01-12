ValuEngine Lowers Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) to Sell

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of CORR opened at $45.57 on Friday. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $34.04 and a 52-week high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $608.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. The company has a quick ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 14.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,947.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 2,049.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

