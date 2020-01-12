Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BZH. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $461.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $318,319.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

