Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Merus (OTCMKTS:MRUS) Financial Comparison

Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Boston Therapeutics has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Merus has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Merus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Therapeutics $30,000.00 88.90 -$3.60 million N/A N/A Merus $37.14 million 9.18 -$28.66 million ($1.84) -7.92

Boston Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Merus.

Profitability

This table compares Boston Therapeutics and Merus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Therapeutics -14,864.27% N/A -307.96% Merus -90.21% -40.56% -16.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Boston Therapeutics and Merus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Merus 0 1 5 0 2.83

Merus has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.72%. Given Merus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Merus is more favorable than Boston Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of Merus shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Boston Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Merus beats Boston Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boston Therapeutics

Boston Therapeutics, Inc., a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates include BTI-320, a non-systemic, carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based, injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications. The company also develops OxyFex, an oxygen delivery agent for ischemia and trauma for blood loss during surgery in veterinary medicine applications. In addition, it produces and sells SUGARDOWN, a non-systemic complex carbohydrate-based dietary food supplement to support healthy post-meal blood glucose. The company was formerly known as Avanyx Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Boston Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2010. Boston Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers. The company is also developing MCLA-117 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia; and MCLA-158, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for treating metastatic colorectal cancer. In addition, its preclinical development stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-145, which is being developed in collaboration with Incyte Corporation; and other preclinical candidates in various stages of development. Merus N.V. has collaboration with the Integral Molecular for discovering MAbs against structurally complex proteins; and Lipoparticles, virus-like particles displaying high concentrations of membrane proteins. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

