Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) & Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Critical Review

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) and Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Magenta Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avenue Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.55 million ($2.10) -4.20 Magenta Therapeutics N/A N/A -$57.51 million ($3.13) -4.87

Magenta Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avenue Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Avenue Therapeutics and Magenta Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avenue Therapeutics N/A -214.21% -152.95% Magenta Therapeutics N/A -45.24% -41.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Avenue Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Magenta Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Avenue Therapeutics has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magenta Therapeutics has a beta of 3.27, suggesting that its stock price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Avenue Therapeutics and Magenta Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avenue Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Magenta Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Avenue Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.69%. Magenta Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.23%. Given Magenta Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Magenta Therapeutics is more favorable than Avenue Therapeutics.

Summary

Magenta Therapeutics beats Avenue Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avenue Therapeutics

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases. The company was formerly known as HSCTCo Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2016. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.