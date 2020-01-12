ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ADO Properties SA (ETR:ADJ) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €42.17 ($49.04).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €34.20 ($39.77) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of ADJ stock opened at €30.32 ($35.26) on Friday. ADO Properties has a 1-year low of €29.10 ($33.84) and a 1-year high of €54.30 ($63.14). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €33.35 and its 200 day moving average is €36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.31, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

