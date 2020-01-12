Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

THOR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Synthorx in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Leerink Swann downgraded shares of Synthorx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of THOR stock opened at $69.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.77. Synthorx has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synthorx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Synthorx by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Synthorx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synthorx in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Synthorx by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Synthorx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $282,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synthorx

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

