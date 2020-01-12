Head-To-Head Contrast: LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) vs. Lithia Motors (NASDAQ:LAD)

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) and Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Lithia Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Lithia Motors shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares LMP Automotive and Lithia Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors $11.82 billion 0.27 $265.70 million $9.98 13.95

Lithia Motors has higher revenue and earnings than LMP Automotive.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for LMP Automotive and Lithia Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LMP Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Lithia Motors 1 1 8 0 2.70

Lithia Motors has a consensus target price of $149.60, indicating a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Lithia Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lithia Motors is more favorable than LMP Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares LMP Automotive and Lithia Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LMP Automotive N/A N/A N/A Lithia Motors 2.13% 20.95% 4.71%

Summary

Lithia Motors beats LMP Automotive on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. provides an e-commerce and facilities-based retail platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. Its fleet consists of 215 automobiles, including 40 are available to drivers for rideshare applications. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing. As of February 23, 2018, the company offered 30 brands of new vehicles and various brands of used vehicles in 171 stores in the United States, as well as through online at approximately 200 Websites. Lithia Motors, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

