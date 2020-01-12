Critical Review: Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (NASDAQ:FDVA)

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH (OTCMKTS:FDVA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Opus Bank and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opus Bank $287.83 million 3.00 $30.31 million $1.28 19.71 FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH $25.57 million 2.67 $190,000.00 N/A N/A

Opus Bank has higher revenue and earnings than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.7% of Opus Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Opus Bank and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opus Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00 FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Opus Bank currently has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.02%. Given Opus Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Opus Bank is more favorable than FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH.

Risk and Volatility

Opus Bank has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH has a beta of 0.28, indicating that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Opus Bank and FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opus Bank 11.12% 5.67% 0.76% FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Opus Bank beats FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include multifamily residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, small business administration loans, and construction loans; and loans and lines for working capital, expansion, acquisitions, consolidation, and transition. The company also offers financial and advisory services related to raising equity capital, targeted acquisition and divestiture strategies, general mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, balance sheet restructuring, valuation, strategy, and performance improvement. In addition, it provides commercial escrow services and facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges; and treasury, cash management, and depository solutions. As of January 28, 2019, it operated 47 banking offices, including 28 in California, 16 in the Seattle/Puget Sound region in Washington, 2 in the Phoenix metropolitan area of Arizona, and 1 in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Bay Cities National Bank. Opus Bank was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

FREEDOM BK OF V/SH SH Company Profile

The Freedom Bank of Virginia provides various banking products and services primarily in the Northern Virginia area. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include consumer loans, such as installment loans, home equity line of credit, and mortgages for purchasing homes or refinancing existing mortgages; and commercial loans, including business installment loans, commercial line of credit, commercial real estate mortgages, and small business administration loans, as well as mortgage services. The company also provides credit and ATM/debit cards; insurance products; and online security, overdraft protection, notary, Merchant Visa and MasterCard agency, and online and telephone banking services, as well as wire transfers, ACH transactions, direct and night deposits, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, certified checks, money orders, and savings bonds. In addition, it acts as a broker-dealer in securities. The company operates through a network of branch offices located in Vienna, Fairfax, Reston, and Chantilly in Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

