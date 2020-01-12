Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) & Wageworks (NASDAQ:WAGE) Critical Review

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) and Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Healthequity has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wageworks has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Healthequity and Wageworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthequity 13.03% 11.31% 7.22% Wageworks 2.17% 2.95% 1.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.6% of Healthequity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Wageworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Healthequity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Wageworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Healthequity and Wageworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthequity $287.24 million 18.25 $73.90 million $0.95 77.83 Wageworks $472.18 million 4.39 $25.97 million N/A N/A

Healthequity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wageworks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Healthequity and Wageworks, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthequity 0 1 11 1 3.00 Wageworks 0 5 0 0 2.00

Healthequity currently has a consensus target price of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Wageworks has a consensus target price of $54.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.16%. Given Wageworks’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wageworks is more favorable than Healthequity.

Summary

Healthequity beats Wageworks on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. It also provides mutual fund investment platform; and online-only automated investment advisory services through Advisor, a Web-based tool. In addition, the company offers health reimbursement and flexible spending arrangements solutions; and Employee Retirement Income Security Act's plan administration and investment services. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.

Wageworks Company Profile

WageWorks, Inc. is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits. WageWorks is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices in major locations throughout the United States.

