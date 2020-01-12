Oppenheimer Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst E. Rajavelu now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $3.36 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.34. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $146.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.01. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, VP Patricia Carr sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $260,478.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,541,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,456 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $21,950,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after buying an additional 110,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,699 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,404,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

