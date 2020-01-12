Knight Therapeutics Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Research analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.25 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GUD. Bloom Burton raised shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of GUD opened at C$7.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.69. Knight Therapeutics has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$8.88.

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.90 million.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

