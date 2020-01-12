Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

DENN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CL King started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

DENN stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06. Denny’s has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $23.88.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

