BioTelemetry Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NASDAQ:BEAT)

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of BioTelemetry in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Krum forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.93 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $111.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BEAT. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioTelemetry currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.86.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.76. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEAT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in BioTelemetry during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

