Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

BYDDY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Business; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.