Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYDDY. Zacks Investment Research cut Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

BYDDY stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Ping An Insurance has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.63.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China

Earnings History and Estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:BYDDY)

