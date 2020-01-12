FY2019 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $6.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

Get CME Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CME. BidaskClub raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.36.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $205.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.95 and its 200-day moving average is $206.69. CME Group has a 52-week low of $161.05 and a 52-week high of $224.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.18.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a net margin of 40.93% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2,471.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 44.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $7,955,355.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares in the company, valued at $9,447,907.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total transaction of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,609 shares of company stock worth $8,216,221. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous dividend of $1.75. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.