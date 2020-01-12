Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:SPR)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Spirit AeroSystems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPR. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.98.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $69.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $100.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?

