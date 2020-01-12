Oppenheimer Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Oppenheimer decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.92. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CL King assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Stephens set a $50.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $39.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.73.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $278.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.49 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJRI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 209.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 475,590 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,898,000 after buying an additional 321,809 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,832.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 237,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 225,435 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 34.5% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 586,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,788,000 after buying an additional 150,612 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth approximately $4,075,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,182.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 90,135 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

