Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.47 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,824,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,052,000 after buying an additional 1,289,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $387,180,000 after buying an additional 234,198 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,066,000 after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 984,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,724,000 after buying an additional 294,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 953,372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,683,000 after buying an additional 15,837 shares during the last quarter.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

