Jefferies Financial Group Comments on POLYMETAL INTL/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.07. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

