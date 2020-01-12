Jefferies Financial Group Comments on POLYMETAL INTL/S’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S’s FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.07. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $16.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLYMETAL INTL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BioTelemetry Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
BioTelemetry Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ping An Insurance Company of China’s FY2019 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ping An Insurance Company of China’s FY2019 Earnings
FY2019 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
FY2019 EPS Estimates for CME Group Inc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2019 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report