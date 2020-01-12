Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Servicemaster Global in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.67.

SERV stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.44. Servicemaster Global has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Servicemaster Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

