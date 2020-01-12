Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Increased by Analyst

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for Precision Drilling in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

PDS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank raised shares of Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.95.

PDS opened at $1.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market cap of $465.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.47. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 11.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc bought a new position in Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 774,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 681,674 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Precision Drilling by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,148,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 516,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

