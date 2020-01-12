Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.12 Per Share

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CINF. BidaskClub upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.83.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.13. Cincinnati Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.51 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

