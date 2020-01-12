FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 9th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.61 million. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Williams Capital set a $8.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

NYSE:CPE opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $995.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.60. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $3.51 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,098.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,230,540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $47,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627,337 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 212.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,999,820 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,359,000 after buying an additional 2,720,650 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 5,662.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,507,367 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,273,000 after buying an additional 2,463,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,652,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,932,000 after buying an additional 1,960,860 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,342,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,208,000 after buying an additional 1,647,886 shares during the period.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

