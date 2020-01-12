Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $13.98 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s FY2021 earnings at $22.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CMG. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $820.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $590.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $880.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $819.87.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $857.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $827.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 12 month low of $499.76 and a 12 month high of $877.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 23.97%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total value of $4,442,742.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,448,259.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,543 shares of company stock worth $5,608,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

