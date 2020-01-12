Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $10.90 Per Share

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee anticipates that the company will earn $10.90 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group’s FY2020 earnings at $11.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNFGY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Dongfeng Motor Group stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $55.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $46.39.

About Dongfeng Motor Group

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.