FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 9th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.12 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.11. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dunkin Brands Group’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.52 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.61.

Shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. Dunkin Brands Group has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $84.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $355.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter worth approximately $78,023,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 345.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 204,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,981,000 after acquiring an additional 144,669 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

