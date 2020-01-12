Uber Technologies’ (UBER) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. HSBC raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI set a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies to $41.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $34.01 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 209.48% and a negative net margin of 63.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post -6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 20,264,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $547,353,490.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,619.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $6,687,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,530,939 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,880,823 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,234,775.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

