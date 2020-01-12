Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $77.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Guggenheim cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen cut Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of MNST stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.96 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its position in Monster Beverage by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 82,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.