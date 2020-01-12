Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.29.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $310.33 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $149.22 and a 52 week high of $312.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1,357.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $2,915,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,531,958.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,785 shares of company stock valued at $13,472,882. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 59.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

