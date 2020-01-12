Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Industrial Alliance Securities

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $58.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

PBA opened at $38.36 on Friday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,547 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,862,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 126,200 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

