Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.92.

Shares of NYSE:RACE opened at $171.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $108.84 and a twelve month high of $174.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.22.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). Ferrari had a return on equity of 51.17% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $915.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in Ferrari by 44.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferrari by 17.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Ferrari by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 36.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

