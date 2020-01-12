Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Joint’s FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

JYNT has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Joint from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Joint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Joint has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a PE ratio of 400.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Joint had a return on equity of 104.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $12.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $1,776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $44,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 1,224.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after acquiring an additional 711,267 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joint during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,174,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Joint by 42.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 538,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 159,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Joint by 27.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 52,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Joint by 1.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 213,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

