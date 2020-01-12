William Blair Reaffirms Buy Rating for Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research note published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXEL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Exelixis from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Exelixis from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Exelixis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average is $18.69. Exelixis has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.74.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,566,077.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock worth $5,040,078. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 107.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 52.3% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 174.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

