AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 190.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ AZRX opened at $1.72 on Friday. AzurRx BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $3.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.33.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 255.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 260,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 186,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

