ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Firstegy

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) was downgraded by Stifel Firstegy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Tudor Pickering cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut ARC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.50.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.26. ARC Resources has a one year low of C$5.37 and a one year high of C$10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$7.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.52.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 0.2201332 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.