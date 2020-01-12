Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Streamline Health Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.81 and a 1-year high of $2.09.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Wyche T. Green III bought 343,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 251,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,683. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenan Lucas bought 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 820,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,090.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.17% of the company’s stock.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients.

