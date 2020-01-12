Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CPT. Capital One Financial raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.14.

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $87.84 and a 1-year high of $116.67.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $260.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.56 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 4.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $259,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 23,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.88, for a total transaction of $2,607,699.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,218 shares of company stock worth $24,814,794. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 10,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 7.7% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

