Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.
PLCE opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $981.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.
In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
