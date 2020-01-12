Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $59.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PLCE. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $103.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Childrens Place from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Childrens Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.52.

PLCE opened at $67.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.17. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The company has a market cap of $981.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Childrens Place will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers bought 18,100 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Norman S. Matthews bought 10,000 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,014. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

