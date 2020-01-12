Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.11.

GTLS opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Analyst Recommendations for Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By US Capital Advisors
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Callon Petroleum Issued By US Capital Advisors
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings
Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings
Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $10.90 Per Share
Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $10.90 Per Share
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Dunkin Brands Group Inc Issued By Oppenheimer
Uber Technologies’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC
Uber Technologies’ Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC
Monster Beverage Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Monster Beverage Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report