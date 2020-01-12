Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

GTLS has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.11.

GTLS opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $52.32 and a 12 month high of $95.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.90.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 7.1% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.7% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

